Man loses Rs 3.63L after Facebook friend sends 'gifts'

A 28-year-old man studying to be a priest says he lost Rs 3.63 to a person he had befriended on Facebook just a few months ago.

Robin (name changed), a resident of Viveknagar, told the police he had accepted the friend request of one Peter who claimed to be a priest. The two chatted frequently on Messenger.

Some time later, Peter told Robin he would send him gifts, including $6,000 in cash. After a few days, Robin received a phone call from an unknown number, with the caller identifying himself as a customs officer.

The caller told Robin there was a gift package addressed to him. While Robin was elated at hearing the news, the caller told him he needs to pay customs charges and income tax to be eligible to receive the package. The dues were nearly Rs 4 lakh.

Robin agreed to pay up, and eventually transferred Rs 3.63 lakh in multiple transactions to a bank account number given by the “customs officer”. But the package never

arrived.

Realising that he had been conned, Robin has lodged a complaint with Central CEN (Cyber, Economic and Narcotic) police. A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act and Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC.