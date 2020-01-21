Man loses Rs 4.1 lakh paying Rs 4,182 bill at a Koramangala pub: Report

A 34-year-old software engineer lost Rs 4.1 lakhs from his account in 10 transactions after he swiped his debit card at a Bengaluru restaurant on Tuesday, according to a Times of India report.

Almost an hour after Varun Gupta of Singasandra swiped his card to pay a bill of Rs 4,181 at a pub in Koramangala VI Block, miscreants siphoned off Rs 4,10,036 in 10 instalments.

“The transactions happened via my Axis Bank debit card in New York, while I was in Bengaluru,” Gupta told TOI.

The bank was not able to detect the fraud, according to the report.

“This is a clear case of skimming. We are checking with other places where Gupta had used the card,” a police officer told TOI.

Further, The Bier Library pub management was sent a notice by the police asking for more details regarding the machine that was used to swipe along with the details of the staff who handled the device, the report said.