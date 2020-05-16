Man murdered over petty issue, friend arrested

Man murdered over petty issue, friend arrested

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 16 2020, 01:43 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 01:56 ist
A 42-year-old small-time businessman was murdered over a petty issue on Shampura Main Road, East Bengaluru, on Friday. Police have arrested his 26-year-old friend for the murder. 

DJ Halli residents Mujahid and Zafar started arguing over some issue around 5.45 pm. The fight turned violent and Zafar allegedly stabbed Mujahid to death, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) S D Sharanappa. 

An officer from the DJ Halli police station said Mujahid would address a far-younger Zafar as 'Bhai' out of respect. However, they fell out over some issue and Zafar lost his cool. He went to a fruit stall, returned with a knife and stabbed Mujahid on the neck. While passersby rushed Mujahid to a hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. 

murder
Bengaluru

