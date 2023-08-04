Man out on bail 'attacks' constables with machete in Bengaluru

A man out on bail allegedly attacked two policemen when they tried to question him in Chamarajpet on Thursday. Police gave his name as Afrid Khan, 27, of JJ Nagar, and arrested him.

Vijaykumar and Shivaprasad Danareddy were patrolling the streets near Anantharamaiah Compound around 3.45 pm when they noticed Khan roaming around “suspiciously”.

The constables pulled over and tried to question him. They intended to look into mCCTNS, a government app that checks criminal records through fingerprints. Khan became furious and yelled out: “I came out on bail just yesterday and you guys want to search me. Wait, I’ll do something so you never search me again.”

When Danaraeddy tried to catch him, Khan allegedly pulled a machete from under his shirt and attacked him. When he tried to attack Vijaykumar in the neck, the cop raised his hand to save him. In the process, he injured his thumb, according to police. The cops managed to pin the man for 20

minutes and call for reinforcements.