Man poisons mentally unsound son, then attempts suicide

An elderly man allegedly killed his mentally challenged son by poisoning him in a retiring room at the KSR Bengaluru railway station before attempting suicide by consuming the same poison, police said.

B Rajagopal, 61, checked into the retiring room along with his son Radha Krishna, 31, on Friday evening. He gave his son poison-laced juice and then drank it, too. Both the men started to vomit soon after, drawing railway staff and other passengers. They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Krishna brought dead while Rajagopal remains critical, said a senior officer from railway police.

A preliminary investigation showed that Rajagopal had been under depression for several years now as his son was mentally unsound.

Rajagopal worked in Hyderabad and retired recently. The family shifted to JP Nagar in Bengaluru. Rajagopal told his wife that he and Krishna would travel to Chennai for a function. He refused to take his wife along, police said and hinted that Rajagopal had planned the murder-cum-suicide in advance.

Police have booked Rajaopgal for murder and attempted suicide.