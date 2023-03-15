Air hostess pushed from 4th floor after fight: Police

Man pushed air hostess from 4th floor after fight over marriage: Bengaluru Police

It was neither an accident nor a suicide, but a murder, police say

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 15 2023, 03:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 10:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have arrested the boyfriend of an air hostess who died after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment building in southeastern Bengaluru last week.

It was neither an accident nor a suicide, but a murder, police say.

Archana Dhiman (28) fell from the fourth-floor corridor of the apartment building in Mallappa Layout, Koramangala 8th Block, between 12.15 am and 12.45 am on March 11.

Her boyfriend Adesh, 26, a software engineer, claimed that Archana slipped and fell while pacing the corridor outside his flat. But the police found this unbelievable. Archana's father Dev Raj confirmed their suspicions by filing a murder complaint against Adesh on March 12.

Also Read | Three bodies in as many months: Bengaluru railway stations’ vulnerability exposed under 'serial killer' scare 

Police grilled Adesh, and he eventually opened up about what had happened between him and Archana.

She had been insisting that he marry her but he had been trying to buy time. The two quarrelled over the issue on the night of March 10. Archana reiterated her stand, making Adesh blind with rage. He pushed her down the fourth floor.

Archana hailed from Himachal Pradesh and worked for a Dubai-based airline. She met Adesh through a dating app and the two dated for eight months. She occasionally visited Bengaluru and stayed with him.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Crime
murder

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

Why cyber scammers remain at large

Why cyber scammers remain at large

Bespoke dinners a growing trend

Bespoke dinners a growing trend

Google lets testers access ChatGPT-style generative AI

Google lets testers access ChatGPT-style generative AI

Italian govt limits parental rights of gay couples

Italian govt limits parental rights of gay couples

Online health research rising among patients in B'luru

Online health research rising among patients in B'luru

 