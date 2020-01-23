Man set afire by colleague's live-in partner

A 26-year-old man was allegedly set afire by the live-in partner of a woman colleague on Sunday night.

Abhay Kumar was sleeping at his home in Mariyappanapalya, North Bengaluru, when the suspect broke into his house, doused him in petrol and set him on fire, police said. He suffered severe burns.

Kumar’s screams drew his roommates — Pradeep, Divyajyothi and Ravindra — who quickly took him to hospital. He is now stable.

Kumar works as a security supervisor at the Manyata Tech Park. In a statement to the police, he said he had offered to help a woman colleague relocate to a paying guest accomodation. According to Kumar, she had told him she wanted to shift because her live-in partner, identified as Subhash, was harassing her. Subhash had allegedly warned Kumar to stay away from his partner.

The Amruthahalli police are looking out for Subhash.