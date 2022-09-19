Man shoots dog dead for barking in Bengaluru

Man shoots dog dead for barking in Bengaluru

As the dog managed to escape from him initially, Krishnappa is said to have chased it, caught up with it on a farmland and shot at it multiple times, leading to its death

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 19 2022, 19:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 19:29 ist

A man has allegedly killed a canine with his airgun at Madagondanahalli in Doddaballapura near here, as he was apparently irked by its barking, police said.

The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday evening, and the accused has been identified as Krishnappa (45), who owns a piggery.

According to police, Krishnappa shot the dog multiple times, as it allegedly barked at him.

As the dog managed to escape from him initially, Krishnappa is said to have chased it, caught up with it on a farmland and shot at it multiple times, leading to its death.

Based on the complaint of one local Harish, who took care of the dog, the police registered an FIR under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and under Indian Penal Code Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc.).

They said due process will be followed. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
dogs

What's Brewing

Lumpy skin disease: Cow brought into Rajasthan Assembly

Lumpy skin disease: Cow brought into Rajasthan Assembly

How antimicrobial-resistant microbes reach humans

How antimicrobial-resistant microbes reach humans

Cinemas set to reopen doors in Kashmir after 3 decades

Cinemas set to reopen doors in Kashmir after 3 decades

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's temple built in Ayodhya

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's temple built in Ayodhya

Cheetahs from Namibia savour their first meal in India

Cheetahs from Namibia savour their first meal in India

 