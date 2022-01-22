Man, son held for killing realtor who nixed their land deal

Man, son held for killing realtor who nixed land deal

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 22 2022, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 05:07 ist
Anekal police have arrested the father and son and three suspected contract killers. Credit: iStock Photo

A man, his son and three hired killers have been arrested for the murder of a real estate businessman near Anekal, South Bengaluru, on January 5. Three more suspects are large. 

BTM Layout resident Rajashekar Reddy, 42, was killed after he reportedly nixed a land deal struck by Jayaram, a resident of Thammanayakanahalli, and his son Shashikumar. 

Jayaram intended to purchase 35 guntas of land at Indlabele village near Jigani from one Sudhakar Reddy. Rajashekar, however, interfered in the deal and tried
to sell the land to someone else. 

He also made sure that Jayaram didn’t get the land registered in his name. 

Jayaram vowed revenge and allegedly hired six killers to eliminate Rajashekar. The deceased was killed near Shivaji Circle in Anekal town around 7:30 pm January 5. 

Anekal police have arrested the father and son and three suspected contract killers.

