Man stabbed for chiding nephew who quarrelled with mom

A youth allegedly stabbed his 26-year-old uncle who chastised him for quarrelling with his mother in Janatha Colony in Bellandur on Sunday.

Raju Narayanaswamy sustained deep stab wounds to his neck and is receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Police said Narayanaswamy noticed his nephew Santosh quarrelling with his mother outside the house. He chided Santosh for humiliating his mother in public and slapped him a couple of times.

Santosh left the spot, only to return later to wreak vengeance. In the evening, he invited Narayanaswamy to a playground for a talk. There, four of his friends grabbed Narayanaswamy and held him tight until Santosh stabbed him in the neck.

A profusely bleeding Narayanaswamy was rushed to hospital by passersby.

The Bellandur police arrested Santosh and charged him for attempted murder.