Man stabbed to death in bar for objecting to noise

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death after he told a four-member gang not to make noise in a bar on East End Main Road in Jayanagar on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased Kishor Kumar was a resident of Byrasandra and working in a private firm.

Thilaknagar police said Kumar and his friend Yusuf Pasha had gone to East End Bar and Restaurant around 1 pm on Sunday. A transgender and others who were drinking at the adjoining table, were making a lot of noise. Around 1.55 pm, Kumar told them to speak softly.

The four suspects, Anand, Madu, Tabrez and Arpitha, came to Kumar’s table and started assaulting him. When he retaliated, Arpitha told Tabrez to kill him.

Tabrez stabbed Kumar in the chest, after which the victim collapsed. The gang then chased Yusuf who managed to escape. Yusuf then returned to the bar and saw his friend in a pool of blood. With the help of police, he rushed Kumar to hospital but doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Soon after the incident, Thilaknagar police swung into action and arrested the four for killing Kumar. The accused Tabrez (28) is said to be a notorious rowdy with over 15 cases, including three murder, attempt to murder, robberies and dacotity. Police had to open fire to nab him as he assaulted the police party on Bannerghatta Road in the early hours of Monday. The other suspects are Anand (25) an auto driver, Madhu (26) working in marriage choultry and Arpitha (28) a transgender. They were produced before the magistrate and remanded them in judicial custody.