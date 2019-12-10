Man steals pistol in Mumbai, brings it to rob in B'luru

A 22-year-old man was arrested from Russell Market on Saturday for carrying a country-made pistol and two live rounds.

The Shivajinagar police said the accused has been identified as Shaikh Mustafa, a native of Siddapur in Uttara Kannada district. He was arrested following a tip-off, and the weapon was recovered from him.

During interrogation, Mustafa, known to be a habitual offender, said a few months ago he had gone to Mumbai and worked at a hotel. He managed to steal a pistol there and returned to the city.

Mustafa intended to use the weapon for robberies in the city.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mustafa was involved in bike theft cases in Kumta, Bhatkal and some places in Dakshina Kannada district.

He was arrested a few times by the local police. He had plans to go to Dubai.

The city police have taken him into custody for further interrogation and are investigating his involvement in other cases.