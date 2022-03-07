Man stole cameras for rent in the guise of checking in Bengaluru

Chandra Layout police have arrested a youngster who stole cameras from studios and individuals and seized five cameras worth Rs 3.65 lakh from him.

Purushotham (26), a native of Panchakshipuram in Hosur, searched for advertisements for cameras for sale or rent on OLX. He would contact the advertiser and visit them on the pretext of renting the camera. He would then escape with the camera.

On February 22, Purushotham visited Inpainet Wings Studio in Chandra Layout and told its owner Chethan HB that he wanted to rent a camera. The conman produced his Aadhaar card as ID proof bearing the address at Panchaksharipuram.

When Chethan asked him for proof with a local address, Purushotham asked him to show the camera first saying he would like to take a picture and check the clarity. Chethan handed him a Sony A7S2 and followed Purushotham outside the studio to let him click a picture. Purushotham raced away with the camera.

Probing the case, police caught Purushotham from Malur and found that Purushotham has been working at a shop in Malur after his parents threw him out of the house.

A senior officer said though Purushotham was interested in photography, he was stealing cameras to make quick money. He sold the stolen cameras to different people by advertising in the same portal. “By arresting him the first time, we’ve seized five cameras and are investigating further,” the officer said.

