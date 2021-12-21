Man suffers gunshot wound trying to save suicidal friend

A 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his right hand while trying to save a friend who tried to kill himself with his elder brother's pistol.

Firoz, an AC mechanic by profession, accompanied his friend Salman Khan to the latter's house in Gurappanapalya, South Bengaluru, around 9.30 pm on Sunday. After spending some time there, Salman decided to go out with Firoz.

Salman's elder brother, Sanullah Khan scolded him for coming home late every night and hanging out with friends. Salman got angry at his brother's interference and picked an argument with him. He told him he didn't like being scolded every now and then.

Things got out of hand when Salman stormed into his brother's bedroom, grabbed his licensed pistol and tried to shoot himself. Firoz noticed this just in time and ran to stop him. As Firoz tried to snatch the pistol, Salman pulled the trigger. The bullet gashed Firoz's right hand.

Firoz was taken to a nearby hospital and is out of danger.

The jurisdictional Suddaguntepalya police have opened a case and are carrying out further investigations.

Watch latest videos by DH here: