Man thrashed for keeping shirt button open

The city police are searching for two persons and their associates for assaulting a 25-year-old man for leaving his shirt button open in Sampigehalli on September 30.

The victim, Jaffer Shariff, was hit on his nose with an iron rod and has been admitted to the Yelahanka Government Hospital. The accused have been identified by the police as Irfan, Gorab and their friends whom the police have clues about.

The police said the incident happened on September 30 around 10.30 pm when Shariff was walking home. He had alighted from a bus while returning from work.

On the way, he was accosted by a few neighbours — identified as Irfan and Gorab — who asked him to button up his shirt. Shariff walked on, ignoring their taunts, but the gang kept following him and assaulted him. Gorab hit Shariff on the nose with an iron rod, resulting in bleeding.

The men assaulted him for disregarding them and leaving his shirt button open, the police said quoting the victim.

The Sampigehalli police have taken up a case and are investigating.