Man tortured to death for having affair with widow

A four-member gang abducted and murdered a 27-year-old man near Bagalur on Saturday for allegedly having an affair with a widowed woman.

The victim has been identified as Mohsin, a resident of Commercial Street. The police have detained a suspect and are interrogating him about the murder. They are also hunting for the prime suspect Parvez, a resident of Bharati Nagar.

A senior police official said Mohsin had been doing odd jobs and was a drug addict. It is suspected that he had an affair with the wife of Parvez’s brother Irshad, who was hacked to death in December over a mix-up on drug peddling.

Having learnt about Mohsin’s affair with his sister-in-law, Parvez warned him to stay away from her a couple of times, but was angry that he did not pay heed. Parvez then hatched a plan with his associates and murdered Mohsin.

The official further added that Mohsin was standing near the Indira Canteen in Shivajinagar around 8 pm on January 16 when Parvez and his associates abducted and took him to an isolated spot in Kadusonnappanahalli near Bagluru. After torturing him the whole night, they hacked Mohsin to death.

Noticing the body in a pool of blood, passersby alerted the police. The Bagluru police rushed to the spot and conducted mahazar. They took up a murder case and launched an investigation.

Later, the case was transferred to the Shivajinagar police station, where police have taken custody of a suspect and are interrogating him.