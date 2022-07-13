Man tries to kill wife because she couldn't conceive

Konanakunte police are hunting for a man who's on the run after allegedly stabbing his wife in an attempt to kill her.

Velu, 25, allegedly tried to kill his wife Gayatri, 23, because she hadn't conceived in the three years that they had been married. He often quarrelled with her over the matter.

Velu picked a fight around 11 pm on July 10. Gayatri later went to bed. But around 2.30 am when she was fast asleep, Velu allegedly tried to smother her. She woke up, pushed him and ran into the kitchen in order to save herself. He followed her and stabbed her in the neck and the left hand. Leaving her for dead, Velu just ran away.

Gayatri's screams awoke their neighbours and they rushed her to a private hospital for treatment. She is out of danger.

The hospital gave the police a memo about the attack on Gayatri. Police have taken her statement and opened a case of attempted murder.