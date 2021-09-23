Man who kissed student in KSRTC bus arrested

A 25-year-old man who recently kissed an engineering student in a KSRTC bus was arrested by the Bagalagunte police on Monday night.

The accused Madhusudhan Reddy, a resident of Peenya, has been sent to the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. Reddy is a junior engineer with a metal company in Peenya Industrial Area.

Police said Reddy, a mechanical engineering graduate, has been working in the city for the past six months. He was returning from his native Ballari when he kissed the 21-year-old woman who is also a native of Ballari and is a student at a reputed college in the city.

In her complaint to the Peenya police, the student said a youth had kissed her around 5 am on September 13 as she was sleeping in the Bengaluru-bound KSRTC bus near T Dasarahalli. The man escaped. The bus was heading to the Majestic bus terminal from Ballari district.

The case was transferred to the Bagalagunte police since the incident took place in their jurisdiction. The woman had been home for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Police took Reddy’s details from KSRTC and nabbed him. Reddy confessed to watching such scenes in the movies and tried it on the woman. Police caught him near his house.

