Man who murdered woman, her daughter caught on camera, had a 'business meeting' with victim

The man suspected to have brutally murdered a woman and her four-year-old daughter in their apartment on Wednesday has been caught on camera, police say.

Footage shows the suspect with the deceased woman, Yamuna alias Chandrakala, 36, hours before the murder. He’s also seen hurriedly walking out of her apartment just after the killing, police said.

Yamuna and her daughter, Ratanya, were hammered with a sharp metal object and stabbed in their third-floor apartment in Chowdeshwari Layout, Begur, South Bengaluru. The murders came to light around 5 pm on Wednesday when a sister of Yamuna’s came to see her.

CCTV footage shows Yamuna walking to the apartment with her suspected killer. Police have found out that she stepped out of home around 10.30 am to buy flowers, some time after her husband Chikka Veerasawamy left for work.

She met a man wearing a face mask, a cap and a backpack, and they walked together to her apartment. The same person is seen leaving the apartment in a hurry around 2 pm, according to the footage.

“We suspect that’s the killer,” said a senior police officer.

Citing circumstantial evidence, police said Yamuna tried hard to fight off the killer. Her mangalsutra was cut, and gold beads fell on the floor, next to her blood-soaked body. The girl’s body was lying right next, with her neck slit, said an officer who’s part of the investigation. Police don’t know if any valuables are missing from the house.

Yamuna and Swamy, both from Chitradurga, had been married for 15 years. She was into online marketing of ayurvedic medicines and also took up tailoring work.

Police suspect that the killer came to see Yamuna on the pretext of a business matter. They are actively pursuing him.

