Man who shot woman, found injured in Bengaluru

The man who was on run after shooting a 25-year-old woman in Marathalli police station limits on Tuesday evening was found severely injured in the wee hours near Marathalli bridge on Outer Ring Road.

The injured has been identified as Amarendra Pattanaik, 33, from Odisha working as a software engineer in Bengaluru. He was in an unconscious state when police spotted him around 2:30 am.

He was rushed to Sakra hospital for treatment and his condition is said to be critical.

He had shot 25-year-old Subhashree Priyadarshini near ladies paying guest accommodation in Manjunath Layout in Munnekolala around 6 pm. Priyadarshini is also from Odisha and is working in Nimhans.

According to police, after firing at Priyadarshini with Country Made pistol the accused was on run. She is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

According to doctors attending Pattanaik the injuries looks like caused due to and also have self-inflicted injuries on his neck. Police found a notebook with Pattanaik, it has 17 -pages of handwritten notes by the accused. The last page of the notebook reads like death note and indicates his last wish.

Hence, by prima facie it looks like he may have attempted to commit suicide after shooting Priyadarshini.

Further investigation is on to ascertain what exactly happened and the motive for the crime. Since both are not in a condition to give statement we are waiting for the duo to respond to the treatment, said a senior police officer.