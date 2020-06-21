Man who sold spy camera-fixed playing cards to gamblers held

Gambling has long been thought to be prone to cheating and manipulation. It turns out that there is some truth in this axiom.

Police have arrested a man who sold playing cards fixed with secret cameras.

The CCB said it arrested Imran, 29, of BK Nagar in Yeshwantpur, and seized micro cameras, a scanner, head speaker, etc. The cameras could be attached to any item of daily use such as keychains, remotes, goggles, shirts, trousers, shoes, belts, watches, charging lighters, wallets, wrist bands and torn currency notes. The seized items are valued at Rs 4 lakh.

Here's how the cameras work: Once fixed to items of daily use, the cameras read the opponent's card and identify the numbers by reading the bar code, which can be then read on smartphones. Based on this announcement, the player having this device will ask them to keep or throw the particular card.

The Chinese-made devices were smuggled to Delhi. Imran bought them for Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 and sold them to select customers for Rs 1 lakh. Imran's father started the business years ago. He and another suspect named Parvind Singh are at large, the CCB said.