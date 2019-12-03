Man who stabbed cops last week attacks two more

Police on Monday opened fire at a suspected criminal who had reporterdly stabbed two patrolmen patrol two days ago.

The accused, Mardan Khan alias Mardani, is a resident of Chamundinagar. A habitual offender, Mardani has attempted murder and assault cases registered against him in Hebbal and RT Nagar police station limits.

On December 30, Mardani stabbed head constable Nagarajaiah M K (43) and constable Chanrakanth after the duo questioned him and his associates for smoking marijuana and troubling passersby.

Nagarajaiah sustained injuries on his stomach while Chandrakanth suffered stab injuries on his hands and legs. Both are being treated at MS Ramaiah Hospital.

On Sunday night, police got a tip-off about Mardani’s whereabouts. He was arrested and taken to the crime spot to conduct a mahazar when Mardani attacked two other policemen — Sridhar Murthy and Muthappa — with a knife. He also hurled stones at the policemen in a bid to escape.

As the accused continued the attacking the cops despite a warning to surrender, RT Nagar inspector Mithun Shilpi fired at his legs and arrested him.