Man with 40 criminal cases held for 35 home burglaries in Bengaluru, Belagavi & Goa

A man involved in 40 criminal cases in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for 35 home burglaries in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Hyderabad and Goa.

Fayyum alias ATM Fayyum, 35, a native of Moradabad, is accused of plotting and executing the burglaries with the help of his associate Murasaleen Mohammed alias Saleem, 42. The duo would drive from Uttar Pradesh to Bengaluru, burgle homes at night and drive back, making it hard for the police to trace them.

CCB inspector Hazaresh Killedar apprehended Fayyum following a tip-off 10 days ago. Fayyum confessed but said he had disposed of the stolen valuables in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Gurugram with the help of his associate Ashok Lati who he said was lodged in a Gurugram prison in a murder case.

In order to recover the valuables, a CCB team went to the prison but was shocked to learn that Ashok had in fact been murdered a year ago. Fayyum had clearly tricked them. It was only later that he spilled the beans. He said he had shared the booty with Mursaleen. He also told the CCB that he had hidden his share in his house and his sister's house.

With the help of the police in Moradabad, the CCB recovered 4 kg of gold worth Rs 2.25 crore in seven days. His arrest has solved 35 cases, the CCB added.

The CCB said Fayyum was arrested by the UP police in 2016 and named in around 40 cases, including murder, attempted murder and robbery. He got bail in 2017 and was hiding from the UP police, which had announced a reward for information leading to his arrest.