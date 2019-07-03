Man with stolen ID caught trying to steal cash

An alert security guard of Honeywell Technologies caught a 31-year-old man red-handed stealing cash from the bag of a techie after entering the office with a stolen ID card.

The suspect Madesha, a native of Mandya, was caught while stealing Rs 2,000 cash from the bag of Pallavi Mishra which was left on her desk on the third floor. He was caught and handed over to the police, who are now verifying his criminal background.

Investigation revealed that Madesha had stolen the ID card of one of the employees on June 19 and gained access on Monday. A security guard questioned him and caught him.