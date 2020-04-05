Manager 'harasses' staffer in lift

Umesh Yadav
  • Apr 05 2020, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 01:13 ist
Representative image/iStock

The manager of a financial services firm has been arrested for sexually harassing an employee in the office lift two months ago. Police came into the picture after the woman filed a complaint. 

Police said Shantharaju, the suspect, had been harassing the woman right after she joined the firm in May 2019. He had taken her number and often called her during night-time.

The conversations started getting personal, and she decided to avoid him. Shantharaju then allegedly started to harass her at work, and misbehaved with her in the life in February, according to the woman’s police complaint. 

A senior police officer said that the woman had approached the internal complaints committee but it apparently did not take action. She then decided to file a police complaint. Police checked the CCTV footage and arrested the suspect. 

The firm has its offices in RMZ Ecospace, Bellandur, in southeastern Bengaluru.

