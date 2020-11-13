Mandya man steals 34 tractors to earn rental income

A man from Mandya employed a rather ingenious idea to earn fixed rental income: steal tractors in Bengaluru and rent them to farmers back home on a monthly basis.

Kamakshipalya police said Boregowda, 48, had stolen as many as 34 tractors parked on the roadside in and around Bengaluru with the help of an accomplice. Police tracked him down after a tractor was stolen from Hoysala Nagar, Sunkadakatte, a few days ago. The owner filed a complaint. CCTV footage helped the police zero in on Boregowda.

An investigation found that Boregowda had been stealing tractors for the past two years and had stocked up on 34 of them.

Police have recovered all the stolen tractors and taken him into custody to ascertain if he has a criminal record, a senior officer said.