Man's half-burnt body found in Bengaluru's Peenya

A half-burnt body of a man was found near Channanayakana Palya in Chikkabidarakallu, Peenya, on Sunday.

Around 7 am, Peenya police received information from a passerby about the body lying in an empty space, opposite to a wine store in Channanayakana Palya. The police arrived at the location and found the body, half-burnt and smoke emanating from it.

Police said the deceased is aged around 35 to 40 years. On inspecting the cameras around the location, it was found that the man was brought to the location by car, but it is still unclear if he was killed earlier or was attacked and murdered on the spot.

The body was found with injuries caused by weapons like a machete. Combustible liquid was also used on the body.

Police are currently inspecting footage from CCTV cameras around the vicinity and are searching for the offenders. They found no one with the matching age missing in and around the location and are suspecting that the deceased is a not a resident of the area.

Peenya police have registered a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder). They are trying to track the assailants and identify the deceased.

People who know of a missing person in the 35-40 age group have been asked to contact the police.