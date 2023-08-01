Married 3 months ago against families' wishes, B'luru couple found dead in farm pond

A newly married couple was found dead in a farm pond at Bijjawara village near Devanahalli on Monday morning, police said.

Ramesh (28) and Sahana (26) faced stiff opposition from their families over the relationship after years of courtship. After their marriage three months ago, they rented a house in Vijayapura town.

The couple visited a relative’s house in Bijjawara on Sunday and spent the day there.

The relative told the police that the couple spoke about their marriage and marital life, and didn't show any signs of disappointment or regret over their decision.

They left on Sunday night, and were found drowned in the pond on Monday morning. The bodies were extracted from the pond with help from the villagers.

Police suspect it is a case of suicide and have launched an investigation.