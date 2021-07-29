Married for a month, police constable ends life after tiff with husband

A newly married woman constable allegedly killed herself after a petty quarrel with her husband. The husband is also in the police.

Nethra, posted at the Kamakshipalya traffic police station, was found hanging at her house in Chikkagollarahatti village near Magadi Road, on the northwestern outskirts of Bengaluru, early on Wednesday morning. Her husband, Manjunath, returned home only to discover the suicide. She is suspected to have ended her life the night before.

Manjunath, a constable posted at the Peenya traffic police station, reportedly attended a drinks party with friends after work on Tuesday and didn't return home that night. Nethra had called him up, asking him to come home.

A highly drunk Manjunath quarrelled with her and asked her to mind her own business. He also objected to her "dominating character" and said she had put "too many restrictions" on his lifestyle right from the first day of their marriage.

Manjunath's outbursts upset Nethra so much that she decided to kill herself, police said.

Nethra hailed from the Tumakuru district, so does Manjunath. The couple married a month ago after years of courtship and with the consent of their families.

The jurisdictional Madanayakanahalli police have taken up a case of unnatural death. It was not immediately clear if they will book Manjunath.