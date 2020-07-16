Marshals in trouble over assault video

Three marshals have been suspended for allegedly beating two youths who were roaming on the road violating the lockdown rules last month.

A video of marshals punishing two youths with sit-ups allegedly for smoking marijuana and roaming during the lockdown went viral on social media.

There were also discussions on social media about the duties and responsibilities of marshals, and their powers to punish the public were questioned.

Following the issue, three marshals Dinesh Nayak, Deepak and Pavan have been suspended from service.

BBMP chief marshal officer Rajbir Singh said the marshals are only entitled to bring awareness and fine those who throw garbage on roads and now for not wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

They have no rights to cane charge the public. So all three have been suspended. In case of any law and order situation, they should inform the police and take their help. The marshals do not have the rights to take the law into their hands, he said.