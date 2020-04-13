Mask-wearing robbers attack fuel station staff

Umesh R Yadav
  • Apr 13 2020, 00:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 01:23 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A gang of three barged into the office of a petrol bunk in southern Bengaluru's Girinagar late on Friday night and tried to rob the staff. But they had to flee empty-handed after one of the workers ran out and raised an alarm. 

The gang arrived at the Mamatha fuel station at 12.10 am on April 11 and straightaway went into the office. They pounced on two employees named Chandan and Mahalingaiah, demanding cash. The employees said they had no money. The robbers got violent and started beating up Mahalingaiah. In the melee, Chandana managed to run out of the office and raised an alarm.

He then called the petrol station owner, forcing the robbers to flee. The owner rushed to the fuel station and took the injured employees to a hospital. He also filed a police complaint. 

Suspects spoke Kannada 

Police said the robbers wore masks and spoke Kannada. They suspect some local youths and are reviewing the CCTV footage to track them down. 

