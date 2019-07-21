Mayor approaches police over fake news

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Saturday filed a complaint with the city police commissioner, stating that she was being targeted with a misinformation campaign on Facebook involving Ganesha festival.

In her complaint, Gangambike said fake news was being spread that she was anti-Hindu on the Facebook page ‘Modi Bhakta’.

“Misinformation is being spread that I am not allowing Hindus to celebrate Ganesha festival by erecting pandals on road. The post has been shared by many people, who are using abusive language,” she said and named a user ‘Manikantha Baradvaj’ for using offensive language.

In her complaint, she sought to clarify that the celebration of Ganesha festival has been extended from three to 11 days at the National College grounds.

“However, fake news has led to trolling and hurting my religious feelings. Even my husband is facing baseless allegations,” she said.

The mayor said she “never had plans for stopping Ganesha celebrations”.

“In fact, I have actively participated in Ganesha festival and even extended the festival being held at the National College Grounds from three days to 11 days,” she said.

Gangambike said that such propaganda “hurt her religious sentiments”. “I see it as a ploy to humiliate and defame me,” her complaint states.

The cyber-crime police have registered a case and are investigating.