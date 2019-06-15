MBA grad held for BSNL tower battery thefts

An MBA graduate is among two people arrested for stealing BSNL mobile tower batteries.

The arrested are, Dinakaran (28) and his friend Dharmendra (28). The police recovered Rs 1.2 lakh worth batteries, a car and a goods vehicle.

The police said Dinakaran completed his MBA in Chennai and was working for a mobile company. But he lost his job after the company shut its office. He came to the city in search of a job but joined his friend Dharmendra in stealing mobile tower batteries.

BSNL engineer M Rajeev filed a complaint after 48 batteries attached to their mobile tower in Tata Nagar were stolen. Following a complaint, the duo were arrested. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime. They were produced before a magistrate who remanded them in judicial custody.

Investigations revealed that the two were selling batteries to scrap dealers by transporting them in a goods vehicle. Dinakaran told the police he took to stealing because he failed to land another job.