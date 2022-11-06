MBA grad held in chain-snatching case

A 34-year-old MBA graduate was arrested days after he robbed a home-alone elderly woman of her gold chain at knifepoint and fled in a bike he had stolen a month ago.

Police said Suresh S Patil worked as an assistant lecturer in two private colleges in Rajajinagar and Hebbal. A native of Davangere, Patil was addicted to cricket betting and is said to have lost Rs 20 lakh in six years.

He was arrested by police in 2021. Upon his release, Patil joined a college but was fired later. Patil confessed to police that he pledged the gold chain worth Rs 2.5 lakh and spent Rs 1.5 lakh on betting in a day.