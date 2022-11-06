MBA grad held in chain-snatching case

MBA grad held in chain-snatching case

The accused worked as an assistant lecturer in two private colleges in Rajajinagar and Hebbal

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 06 2022, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2022, 01:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A 34-year-old MBA graduate was arrested days after he robbed a home-alone elderly woman of her gold chain at knifepoint and fled in a bike he had stolen a month ago.

Police said Suresh S Patil worked as an assistant lecturer in two private colleges in Rajajinagar and Hebbal. A native of Davangere, Patil was addicted to cricket betting and is said to have lost Rs 20 lakh in six years. 

He was arrested by police in 2021. Upon his release, Patil joined a college but was fired later. Patil confessed to police that he pledged the gold chain worth Rs 2.5 lakh and spent Rs 1.5 lakh on betting in a day.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Crime
Arrest

What's Brewing

Climate activists glue themselves to Goya paintings

Climate activists glue themselves to Goya paintings

'77% employees say work-related stress causes anxiety'

'77% employees say work-related stress causes anxiety'

Brazil's new generation ready to win it all at Qatar

Brazil's new generation ready to win it all at Qatar

Anushka chooses 'best angles, photos' to wish Virat

Anushka chooses 'best angles, photos' to wish Virat

Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27

Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27

DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...

DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...

Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine

Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine

 