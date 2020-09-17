MBA grad 'peddles cannabis' after losing job

MBA graduate 'peddles cannabis' after losing job during Covid-19 lockdown

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 17 2020, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 01:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

An MBA graduate fired from job during the lockdown started peddling drugs to make a living, police said. He has been arrested along with an associate. 

Peenya police said Tushar Patnaik, 25, of Odisha, and Habib Ullah Khan, 44, from Shamanna Nagar, were arrested when they were trying to sell the contraband near Karle factory in Sarvagnanagar on Wednesday evening. The arrest yielded 4.3 kg of ganja, police added. 

Patnaik is an MBA graduate and worked for a private firm in the city for three years before being fired during the lockdown. He was a regular consumer of ganja and procured it from a peddler in Kolar district. After losing the job, he contacted the peddler and purchased a bigger quantity of ganja with an intention to sell it to his trusted customers. He befriended Khan, an auto-rickshaw driver, whose three-wheeler he often hired to commute. The duo went around in the auto looking for customers, police said. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Drugs
marijuana

What's Brewing

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Indian cities drop in Global Smart City Index

Indian cities drop in Global Smart City Index

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

 