Medical representative arrested for killing man in Bengaluru

A 31-year-old medical representative has been arrested by the Shivajinagar police after he had stabbed a 25-year-old CCTV camera-cum-real estate broker to death as the deceased tried to assault his wife recently.

The arrested is identified as Zeeshan, a resident of Cockburn Road, Shivajinagar. The deceased is Jawad Khan, a resident of Shivajinagar near Russell Market.

Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP (east), said Jawad had been to Zeeshan's house and picked up a fight with the couple on July 16. He was stabbed by Zeeshan, so he has been arrested and further investigation is on.

Earlier a complaint was filed by the couple at Shivajinagar police station against Jawad as he was troubling them. A non-cognisable register (NCR) was registered, and the police had warned Jawad. It is learn't that he used to harass the couple even after that but they didn't inform the police, Guled said.

The couple had rented a house of a building recently. Jawad was the broker who showed them the house. Jawad was in touch with Zeeshan's wife Simran. He started texting and calling her. He also visited Simran's house, a police officer said.

After a few meetings, Simran started avoiding Jawad, she told him that she is married. He forced her to meet him, hence she filed a complaint against him. He visited her house around 9 am and started fighting with her for not meeting him. He tried to assault Simran. Zeeshan, who had a kitchen knife in his hand, rushed to his wife's help. The trio got into an altercation, Zeeshan stabbed Jawad, police said.

Jawad ran to HBS Hospital where he collapsed. Though he was treated, he succumbed to the injuries.