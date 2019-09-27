Medical student kills self after quarrel with boyfriend

A 28-year-old medical student injected herself with a lethal dose and later hanged herself after a bitter quarrel with her boyfriend.

The woman's father has filed a complaint with the Whitefield police, accusing her boyfriend, also a doctor, of harassing his daughter and abetting her suicide.

The police, while booking the boyfriend, are yet to arrest him.

A native of Firozabad, the woman was a postgraduate student at a prominent medical college in the city and lived in an apartment at Whitefield.

On Tuesday, her flat mates noticed that her room was closed. They called out several times, but did not get a response. They then broke open the door and found her hanging. A suicide note left behind had accused her boyfriend of harassment.

A senior police official said they had a quarrel on Sunday, following which he left for his native Noida. While they have booked a case of abetment based on the complaint from the woman's father, they have launched an investigation into the incident.