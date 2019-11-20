Men splash dirt, offer water, flee with Rs 2.5L cash

Spraying dirt on a 22-year-old man walking out of a bank in Banaswadi, two men offered him water to wash and fled with the cash bag as he was cleaning the dirt.

Victim Amal Vincent told police that he works as an office boy at a garment factory owned by Jaison Anthony. On Monday, he was sent to the bank to withdraw cash to pay the salary for the workers.

At 12.30 pm, Vincent withdrew Rs 2.54 lakh from Syndicate Bank on Banaswadi Main Road. He placed the cash in a bag and exited the bank.

A man who stood at the gate told Vincent that there was dirt on his shirt and offered a bottle of water to clean. As Vincent placed the bag down to clean, the man picked it up and ran. Vincent chased him on the bike but was caught in the traffic signal. The man escaped with an accomplice on the bike waiting on the other side of the road.

Vincent informed his owner and filed a complaint at the Banaswadi police station. He told the police that the man spoke in Kannada.

In yet another case, 62-year-old retired employee Subramani, a resident of Sultanpalya, lost Rs 50,000 he kept in the boot space of his scooter. The theft happened at RT Nagar on Monday evening.

CCTV footage taken from a supermarket showed two men opening the seat attached to the boot space of Subramani’s scooter and taking away the cash.

RT Nagar police suspect the involvement of local people in the crime and assured that they are making all efforts to nab the culprits.