Mentally challenged woman spends two days with decomposing bodies of mother, brother

A mentally challenged woman had spent two days with the bodies of her mother and brother that were found in a decomposed state on Wednesday afternoon.

The death of 65-year-old Aryamba and her 45-year-old son Harish, a private firm employee, came to light at 2 pm on Wednesday when their tenant Praveen noticed a foul smell and called the RR Nagar police.

When police reached the spot, Praveen told them the smell was coming from his landlord’s place. When police looked in through the front window, they found a partially decomposed body of a man in the living room. The tenant identified him as Harish.

Police broke the door open and found Aryamba’s body in another room along with her mentally challenged daughter. They were shocked to notice the woman, whose name has been withheld, struggling to walk out of the room.

A senior police officer said the daughter could not understand that her mother and brother had been dead, revealing police’s suspicions that the duo had probably died on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M Patil said a case of unnatural death had been registered and that the cause of death would be determined after the post-mortem.

Police said Harish tested positive for Covid through Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on April 25 and that they were collecting details of the report. They are also probing if the family had any other issues.