Mentally unsound man dares cop with dagger 'meant to cut cake'

A traffic policeman chased a mugger who threatened to attack him with a dagger and managed to catch him with the help of his colleagues after half-an-hour of frantic pursuit.

The arrested man, Arbaz Ahmed (23), has robbery cases registered against him in the High Grounds, DJ Halli and other police stations.

Traffic head constable Manjunath J (30), attached to the Pulakeshinagar traffic police station, noticed Ahmed, a resident of Frazer Town, riding without a helmet at 11.30 am as he patrolled on a Traffic Cobra bike at the Clarence School junction.

He also found Ahmed’s bike number — KA-04-HW-0151 — defective. Manjunath tried to stop Ahmed, but the rider made an immediate U-turn, extracted a dagger and threatened the policeman.

The constable was in no mood to pursue the matter, but Ahmed dared Manjunath to catch him. A motorist noticed the exchange and told Manjunath that the rider can attack anyone if he was bold enough to threaten the police.

Manjunath chased Ahmed and asked the motorist to join him. Manjunath also reached out to his seniors via walkie-talkie, following which assistant sub-inspector Suresh and a constable got directions and followed Ahmed on their bike. They chased Ahmed along Netaji Road, Pottery Circle and other places before he reached Tannery Road. Ahmed left his bike in a garage and hid inside. Manjunath and his colleague entered the garage and snatched Ahmed’s bike key to prevent his escape. But he shoved the bike on the policemen and sprinted.

On reaching a dead-end, Ahmed returned to Tannery Road, where the three waiting policemen caught him and took him to the Pulakeshinagar police station.

An investigating officer said the police learnt of Ahmed’s past during the interrogation. After coming out on bail, Ahmed became mentally disturbed. He said he carries the dagger to cut the cake.

“We called his parents and even they say he carries the dagger while going out and tells them he’s cutting the cake with it,” the official said, adding that Ahmed is being treated for depression.