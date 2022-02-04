Mentally unsound woman kills child, fearing she'll grow up like her

A mentally ill woman smothered her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter before trying to kill herself. But she stopped midway and called up her husband, telling him about what she had done to their child.

The child’s father didn’t want to lodge a complaint against his wife but the police had no option but to arrest her for murder as per the law.

The tragedy took place in KR Puram, East Bengaluru, on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Pavithra, 33, had been suffering from a psychological disorder and taking treatment at Nimhans. She, however, stopped taking the medicines in the last few months, and her condition deteriorated rapidly.

On Wednesday, neighbours were startled to see Pavithra shivering and behaving weirdly. She borrowed the mobile phone of a neighbour and called up her husband, Jayachandra, who was away at work.

'Daughter blacked out'

What she told him left everyone shocked. She said their daughter had blacked out after she smothered her. When Jayachandra rushed home, he found the child lying dead.

Police were alerted. They learnt that after smothering the child, Pavithra had tried to kill herself but gave up midway and ran downstairs to borrow the phone in order to inform her husband.

Given his wife’s condition, Jayachandra didn’t want to file a complaint but police put their foot down and arrested her for murder, a senior officer said.

Pavithra told the police that she killed her daughter because she feared the child would grow up to be mentally retarded just like her.