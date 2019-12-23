Meter reader ‘abused’ for snapping power

  Dec 23 2019
  • updated: Dec 23 2019, 01:43am ist
A junior Bescom meter reader was abused as he snapped the power supply to a house in Bellandur due to non-payment of bills for three months.

Basavaraju Y (23), the junior power man, went to cut off the power line at a house in Hadosiddpura at 11.30 am on December 18. The accused Ravi, a resident of the house, objected to the snapping of the connection while also refusing to clear the dues.

When Basavaraju disconnected the line, Ravi threatened him over phone. Bellanduru police have issued a notice and have asked Ravi to appear for questioning.

