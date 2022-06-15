Metro worker from West Bengal chased down, stabbed to death

A 35-year-old man working at a metro construction site was stabbed to death in Fraser Town, East Bengaluru, in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Bineet aka Bikas Moody, from West Bengal, was chased by two persons on MM Road and stabbed to death near a nala (drain) around 5.30 am.

Some local residents who were on a morning walk witnessed the duo chasing down Bineet, stabbing him and escaping.

They called the jurisdictional Pulakeshinagar police. Police reached the spot soon and found two deep stab wounds on Bineet’s abdomen and chest.

Dr Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said it appeared to be a murder for gain. A case of murder has been registered at the Pulakeshinagar police station and efforts are underway to nab the killers, he added.

Another senior police officer said Bineet’s phone and wallet were missing. Police suspect the killers took them away.

Bineet was an assistant survey supervisor at a metro site. He was hired by L&T, which is building a metro line, the officer added.

“Bineet was provided accommodation in a shed by the metro authorities. His colleagues are not coming forward to give more information about him. We got his Aadhaar card and contacted his family. The CCTV footage of the surrounding area is being verified. A special team has been formed to crack the case,” the officer added.