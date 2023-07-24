Migrant worker's body recovered from lake

Authorities recovered the body of a 35-year-old migrant worker who drowned in a lake near Soladevanahalli in northern Bengaluru.

Basappa, of Kalaburagi district, is believed to have drowned while swimming in the lake at Ganigarahalli on July 20. Local residents noticed his clothes on the banks of the lake and called the police.

Police launched an operation to trace him, but didn't succeed. On July 21, a team of expert swimmers from Udupi managed to retrieve the body after a four-hour search.

Police said Basappa came to Bengaluru with his wife and two children in the hope of finding work in the construction sector.