Minor Bengaluru girl found dead in male friend’s room

A 16-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her male friend’s rented room in Bandepalya on Sunday afternoon.

Her friend, who attempted to end his life by jumping before a moving train, has been critically injured and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

Bandepalya police investigating the case said the girl’s parents are accusing the friend Raju, 24, of killing her. Raju has been working as a delivery boy with an online food delivery firm. Police said the girl is a student and declined to reveal more details since the case comes under the POCSO Act.

Police learnt that Raju tried to end his life by jumping before a moving train between 4 pm and 6 pm. He was found seriously injured and had been taken to a hospital. Since Raju remains in a critical condition, police are unable to record his statement. Police are tracing common friends of Raju and the girl to learn more about their alleged relationship.

An investigating officer said the girl’s body was found in Raju’s room around 2 pm. The body bore no injuries and police are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death. The officer further added that Raju and the girl reside in the same area and knew each other for the past few months.