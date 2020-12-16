Minor girl 'raped by tuition teacher's husband'

A minor girl was allegedly raped by the husband of her private tuition teacher at Alur in northern Bengaluru. Police arrested the suspect on Monday.

The wife of Ravi Kiran conducts private tuition, where the girl came to study two months ago for SSLC. A month ago, the girl came to ask some doubts when her teacher had gone out. Kiran allegedly pulled her into a room and raped her.

Though the girl had gone home and reported the incident to her parents, they chose to hide the incident fearing stigma and asked her to keep quiet.

But Kiran recently bragged about the incident to his friends, who spread the news among the girl’s neighbours. This left her parents with no choice but to register a complaint, a senior police officer said.

Police filed an FIR against Kiran and booked him under the POCSO Act. Kiran was reportedly involved in a dacoity and robbery in Ullal and the Kengeri police had arrested him.