Minor’s rapist convicted by HC after 8-yr legal battle

A minor rape survivor’s mother fought an eight-year legal battle to secure a conviction for the rapist at the Karnataka high court after a lower court had acquitted him.

Hearing a criminal appeal, a division bench of Justices Ravi Malimath and H P Sandesh overturned a fast-track court judgement, acquitting the accused on the grounds that the survivor was not a minor and the sexual act was consensual.

In its August 20 judgement, the bench rejected the claim that the victim was an adult. It also cited the medical examination report, which noted injuries to the survivor and the nail/bite marks on the perpetrator, indicating resistance.

Though the 15-year-old girl liked Wasim, she stopped seeing him after objections from her family. But, not ready to give up, the accused kidnapped her near a temple in south Bengaluru. The incident took place in 2011.

Following investigations, the Kothanur police found that the accused had taken the girl to a lodge and raped her twice. Wasim was found with the girl near Nagawara Ring Road signal a day later.

The high court rejected the reasoning of the Fast-Track Court 13 that acquitted Wasim on “minor discrepancies”. The lower court found gaps in evidence on two counts: the kidnap and the victim’s age, though medical examination of both the accused and the victim had established indications of forcible sex.

The high court upheld the prosecution’s case, citing medical evidence, and said the lower court had erred by failing to appreciate the available evidence.

As for deciding the girl’s age, the court cited a 2016 Supreme Court judgement, declaring matriculation or equivalent certificate as the conclusive proof of the date of birth in the absence of other materials.