Minors among 7 held for murder

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 08 2020, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 01:17 ist

Three minors were among seven people arrested on Thursday over the murder of a 20-year-old rowdy-sheeter during a petty fight, Kothanur police said. 

Suman K, 28, Dinakaran alias Dina, Ranjeeth J, 19, Ranjeeth Kumar, 19, and the three minors allegedly ganged up to kill Kaval Byrasandra resident Suresh C near Byrathi Bande in Kothanur on August 3, the police added. 

Police found Suman’s family had recently fought with their neighbours about fetching water from a public tap. Suresh supported Suman’s neighbours. Suman and his family then allegedly assaulted him. Suresh vowed revenge and allegedly assaulted Dina for no reason. Suman and Dina then ganged up with others to eliminate Suresh, police said. 

Bengaluru
Crime
murder

