Miscreants set fire to 70 huts of migrant workers and demolished them in Kacharakanahalli, KG Halli.

The workers found the huts in complete ruins when they returned from their villages. The labourers filed a complaint with the KG Halli police, alleging that miscreants have deliberately ruined the huts and razed nearly 60 other sheds. “Efforts are on to nab the miscreants,” a senior police officer said.

About 300 workers from North Karnataka had lived in the temporary sheds on the tank bund near Kacharakanahalli for more than 10 years. There are no houses close to the shed. The workers had gone home during the lockdown.

“Till now, nobody had done anything like this. It is suspected that some miscreants trying to evict them has done this,” said the officer.

“We are sleeping without a roof and are cooking on the roadside,” said one of the workers who lost his home.

Another victim said school textbooks, clothes and other things had been gutted in the fire. A couple of students studying in class 10 have lost their books and notes. Without a roof above their heads, they ask if they do not have the right to live.

Thippesha, a class 10 students at Jyothi School in Kacharakanahalli, said the fire had reduced his books to ashes and he is finding it hard to prepare for the exams. Without a place to study, he requested help from people.