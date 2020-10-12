Missing college girl bludgeoned to death near Bengaluru

A 19-year-old girl missing for three days was found dead under mysterious circumstances on a farmland at Bettahalli village on the western outskirts of Bengaluru, police said.

Latha, a first-year BCom student at a government college in Magadi, went missing on Thursday, and her family filed a police complaint. On Saturday, she was found dead with her head bludgeoned in an open pit that was dug up to plant saplings. Her body was discovered by a relative named Ravindranath. He called the jurisdictional Kudur police.

Forensic experts and sniffer dogs were rushed to the spot. Further investigations are underway, and a special police team is hunting for the assailants. A preliminary inquiry revealed that Latha was in a relationship with a youth named Puneeth, who is currently absconding. Police are awaiting the medical examination report to ascertain whether the girl was sexually assaulted.